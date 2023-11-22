In the middle of this year it was confirmed that THQ Nordic was already working on South Park: Snow Day!, a game that takes multiple elements from Ubisoft’s RPGs, but changes the formula substantially. Now, Today a new trailer has been revealed that shows us more about the gameplay of this title.

Through its official YouTube channel, THQ Nordic gave us a look at the gameplay of South Park: Snow Day!which leaves aside the turn-based RPG elements we saw in The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Wholeand Instead it presents us with a beat’em up for up to four players.

This is the title description:

“Hello, new boy! Gather up to three friends in this four-player co-op and make your way through the snowy town of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day off from school. Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.”

Not only has the gameplay undergone a significant change, but the visual style leaves aside the traditional look of the series to which we are all accustomedand instead we are presented with 3D graphics that, although they were a surprise at their reveal, look much better in this new trailer.

Although at the moment there is no official information, it is expected that South Park: Snow Day! arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC sometime next year. On related topics, here you can learn more about this game. Likewise, they create South Park episodes using ChatGPT.

Editor’s Note:

I really hope that South Park: Snow Day! be a good game. While the visual change is something I can get used to, if the gameplay presented to us this time is clunky and leaves out the complexity of the other titles in the series, then we will have a real problem.

Via: THQ Nordic