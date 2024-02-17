Today, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the reception held by His Excellency Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, on the occasion of his son’s wedding. “Saud” to Karima Khalifa Muhammad Al-Kamda.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offered congratulations and blessings to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life.

The reception, which was held at the One&Only One Zabeel hotel in Dubai, was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.