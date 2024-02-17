He Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) announced that, during the period from February 8 to 15, a total of 2,232 candidacies were registered by political parties and aspiring candidates without a party, through the Candidacy Registration System (SIREC), for the Electoral Process Ordinary Local 2023-2024.

He pointed out that the start of SIREC on February 8, in accordance with the determination of the General Council, allowed political parties and non-party candidates to upload the information and documentation necessary to send applications for registration of candidatures to the IECM.

The electoral body mentioned that the implementation of SIREC not only facilitated the registration process, but also generated significant savings in material resources, such as paper and file boxes, which contributed to the care of the environment.

In addition, it streamlined the registration process, optimizing time and resources.

Starting February 16, the staff of the Executive Directorate of Political Associations of the IECM will begin the review and analysis of the files presentedwith the objective of identifying omissions or inconsistencies and making the corresponding requirements.

According to the Application Guidelines, the General Council of the IECM will hold an exclusive session to analyze the applications for registration of candidaturesscheduled no later than February 29 for candidates for Head of Government, and on March 30 for those holding Mayor's and Councillor's Offices.

The campaign period for Head of Government will begin on March 1, while for Provincial Councils and Mayor's Offices it will begin on March 31, extending until May 29 in both cases.

This process marks a crucial stage in the development ofl Ordinary Local Electoral Process, that will define the political direction of Mexico City in the coming years.