Santiago Arias lived very difficult years. Since the serious injury that he suffered on the first date of the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it took a long time for the Colombian full-back to return and many even feared that he would not be able to play again.

When he was injured, Arias had just arrived at Bayer Leverkusen, on loan from Atlético de Madrid. He barely played a game. He returned to Spain, but to Granada, and there, another injury took him out of the field for four months.

After a semester without a team, in mid-2023 he signed with FC Cincinnati, where his contract ended in December.

Photo: Miguel Bautista / FCF

Arias returns to South America: he will play in Brazil

Arias has already decided which team he will play for in this 2024 season and after several weeks of negotiation, The player was able to sign a contract with Bahia in Brazil.

The Medellín winger returns to South American football after a 13-year career outside this part of the continent.

Bahía made Santiago Arias' contract official until the end of the 2025 season and the club presented him as a great reinforcement, highlighting his two World Cups played with the Colombian National Team.

“The Colombian national team player played in two World Cups (2014 and 2018). He was called up for three editions of the Copa América (2015, 2016 and 2019), in addition to participating in World Cups and South Americans with the Colombian point guard,” the statement says.

In Cincinnati, Arias managed to play a total of 32 games in all competitions, starting 21 times. In addition, the Colombian managed to score goals on two occasions.

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news