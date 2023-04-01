Santa Fe left behind the blow of losing the clásico, despite having deserved something more, and gave a show of character by beating the team that came to Bogotá as the leader of the League, Boyacá Chicó. An own goal reached him to win 1-0, this Friday, at El Campín.

In Santa Fe they begin to think about the Copa Sudamericana, in which on Tuesday they will play against Goias in Brazil, and for this reason the coach Harold Rivera, between physical discomfort and some reservations, had to move the roster: the goalkeeper José Silva, the winger Fabián Viáfara and the central defender José Aja and the midfielder Fabián Sambueza watched the game from the outside.

However, Santa Fe had a good start and put all the pressure on Boyacá Chicó, who was surprised. That pressure began to open cracks in the visiting defense and one of them became more and more pronounced, that of the right back, Delvin Alfonzo, who found it difficult to control José Enamorado, who is in a very good moment.

In love he put together the play of the triumph of Santa Fe

The goal came through that area with which Santa Fe took the lead, after 26 minutes. Alfonzo lost his back and Enamorado overflowed on that band. The Chicó winger recovered and managed to cut the middle, but he had the misfortune that at the end of the game he ended up sending the ball into his goal, after 26 minutes.

“Enamorado is a player who has impressive conditions. Since I saw him train I said that he had to be covered. Sometimes he leaves and you have to push him a little. I already told him that I want to see him away from Santa Fe, in Europe or succeeding“Hugo Rodallega, another of the party’s figures, told Win Sports.

Santa Fe vs. Boyaca Chico Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Boyacá Chicó never worried Juan Daniel Espitia, a goalkeeper born in Moniquirá 23 years ago and who last night, after 31 appearances on the bench, appeared for the first time in the Santa Fe goal.

Rather, Santa Fe began to take control of the game, could have scored one more goal and showed players who continue to raise their level, like Hugo Rodallega, who looks better physically every time. A key victory for the reds.

“We did a great job, we left behind the classic because football is like that, it hurt us, the fans too, but knowing that we had Chicó in front, who is the leader, I think we were better,” said Rodallega.

“We had the ball well, we counteracted their strong attacks and we took three important points for us,” he concluded.

Santa Fe debuts in the group stage of the South American this Tuesday, against Goias, starting at 5 pm, Colombia time. The game will be seen by DSports. The reds got into the eight, waiting for the rest of the day.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

