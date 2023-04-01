Document was forwarded to the rapporteur of the proposal in the House, Orlando Silva; project in process since 2020

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sent a draft with suggestions for the Fake News bill to the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber of Deputies, Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP). The document, divided into 18 chapters, proposes that digital platforms and social networks create a self-regulatory entity with the power to suspend user accounts. read the full (258 KB).

Recommendations were sent out on March 30. To the Power360, Silva stated that he has not yet had time to analyze the suggestions. The Fake News PL has been pending in the Chamber since July 2020.

The government suggests that the entity responsible for carrying out self-regulation be formed by the platforms included in the bill, such as social networks and instant messaging applications. The body would have the following responsibilities:

review content and account moderation decisions in the event of provocation by those directly affected by the decision;

have a competent body to make decisions “timely and effective” on reviewing moderation measures;

ensure the independence and expertise of its analysts;

provide an efficient service for answering and forwarding complaints;

establish clear, objective and accessible requirements on the participation of providers of social networks and private messaging services;

create an independent ombudsman to receive, forward and resolve requests, criticisms and evaluate the body’s activities;

develop best practices for suspending user accounts with questionable authenticity;

Also among the entity’s responsibilities is the production of semi-annual reports and the approval of resolutions to regulate analysis procedures. In addition, the body must be financed by affiliated companies to ensure its operation.

AUTONOMOUS BODY

In the government’s proposal, an autonomous entity would be established to supervise, with its own regulation, whether the platforms are complying with the guidelines of the law. It will also be up to the entity to open administrative proceedings and, in case of non-compliance with the rules, to apply sanctions to the companies.

Platforms may pay an annual inspection fee, which will be proportional to the Average monthly number of active users and company revenue. The amounts collected will be used in the autonomous body’s budget.

PENALTIES

The government’s text recommends that, in the event of violations of the rules, the platforms will have to be held accountable by the autonomous supervisory entity. Sanctions can be:

warning, indicating the deadline for adopting corrective measures;

daily fine;

simple fine of up to 10% of the company’s revenue in Brazil in the last fiscal year or from R$10.00 to R$1,000 per registered user, limited to the amount of R$50 million per infraction.

POLITICIANS

The text prohibits institutional accounts, State ministers and elected politicians, during the exercise of their mandates, from preventing other users from viewing their contents.

In 2022, the Abraji survey (Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism) pointed out that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had already blocked 82 journalists on Twitter. At the time, the politician led the ranking of authorities that most restricted media professionals’ access to their profiles. With the proposal of the current government, the action would be prohibited.

The proposal also prohibits the monetization with advertising of the accounts of elected politicians, magistrates, members of the Public Ministry, the Armed Forces, State military.

CODE OF CONDUCT

In case of approval of the project with the suggestions of the government, the National Congress must, within 45 days after the sanction of the law, establish a provisional commission to prepare the Code of Conduct for Combating Disinformation with some specifications:

actions to prevent the spread of misinformation;

ensure the demonetization of content with misinformation;

rules to prevent disinformation advertising content;

actions to identify those responsible for disinformation strategies;

cross-platform channels for policy-making and solutions to disinformation;

tools for users to report misinformed content;

The fight against fake news has been a recurring issue for the Lula government. In the first weeks of management, the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Rodrigo Araújo Messias, announced the creation of the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Union for the Defense of Democracywhich would have among its functions the “tackling misinformation about public policies”.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, prepared and presented to President Lula the “democracy package” with a series of measures to combat the organization of attacks such as those of the 8th of January, when the buildings of the Palácio do Planalto, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court were invaded and vandalized by extremists.

At the time, Dino also stated that the attacks had been organized through social networks. “We need a democratic regulation of the internet as there was in the election”, he declared.