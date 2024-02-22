Santa Fe achieved an important victory on the eighth date of the first tournament of the year, by defeating El Campin to Junior from Barranquilla3-0, in a good presentation.

The local team made the visitor look very bad, who 'got cheap' in Bogotá, as they could have scored more goals. Not only the cast directed byr Arturo Reyes plost on the field, but one of his key players, Rafael Perez, He suffered a fracture of the tibia of his right leg, according to the unofficial report. (Video: great goal by Luis Díaz to extend Liverpool's lead against Luton Town) (Luis Díaz: his father and the celebration that went viral for the goal against Luton, video)

Very clear

Almost from the start of the game things did not work out for Junior, while the team led by Pablo Peirano sí, which led him to clear victory.

31 minutes into the first half, Agustin Rodriguez He scored the first goal and the second score came eight minutes later, through Julian Millan.

Photo: See also Puerto Caballo vs. Sports Tolima LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana match Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

And in the second half, Junior played a better game, but couldn't finish. His opponent left him the ball and he didn't know how to take advantage of it. The 3-0 came through Francisco Chaverra, penalty kick.

With the three points, Santa Fe reached 13 points, it is second behind the Tolima (16), which gives him peace of mind for the moment.

Junior, for his part, was left with 13 units and has a lot of work ahead of him, since his presentation was very bad.

(Video: chilling injury to Rafael Pérez in the Santa Fe vs. Junior match)