Santa Fe premiered its third Women's League champion title in a sad way: The Lionesses had a match to forget and Atlético Nacional beat them without any attenuation, on the second date of the championship.

It is the worst defeat for Santa Fe in the history of the women's championship and only the second time they have conceded four goals in a match: the first was on September 7, 2021, when they lost 1-4 against Deportivo Cali.

The great figure of the victory of Nacional, a team that had rested on the first day, was Yoreli Rincón, who continues to show signs of her great talent and is filled with reasons to ask again for a place in the Colombian National Team, from which she was deleted since 2018.

A free kick from Yoreli, who hung the ball in a corner of Yessica Velásquez's goal, opened the way to victory for Nacional, in the 19th minute. With that score the first stage ended.

Yoreli Rincón, Nacional player. See also Mikel Arteta wants to rescue this footballer from Barcelona by signing him with Arsenal

The local team, led by the Venezuelan Ómar Ramírez, felt the losses a lot: the permanent ones, like those of Liana Salazar and Daniela Garavito, who went to Millonarios and Gabriela Huertas, who went to Chile: and the temporary ones, like the from María Camila Reyes, who is with the National Team in the Gold Cup.

Of the starting eleven that won the final against América last year, only two players remained, one starter, goalkeeper Velásquez, and one who was a substitute that day, Lucero Robayo. And it was noted that the team is just finding its way.

Nacional took advantage of its speed and also of the errors, such as the second goal, scored by Sara Córdoba in the 60th after a ball that Santa Fe lost in its field and a bad start by Velásquez.

A new goal from a free kick by Yoreli Rincón, at 68, and the debut score by the Paraguayan María de los Ángeles Portillo, at 90+3, sentenced the painful defeat of the Lionesses.

SPORTS

More Sports news