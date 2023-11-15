Disney+ Star Japan announced that SAND LANDthe manga by Akira Toriyamawill also receive a television animated adaptation called SAND LAND: THE SERIESwhich will be broadcast worldwide exclusively on Disney+ during spring of 2024. The series adds to the cross-media project that includes the cinematographic film and the video game by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment.

The television adaptation will include clips cut from the animated feature film, famous scenes from the manga and a new story created by Akira Toriyama to continue the events of the film. The cast will be the same as what we will see at the cinema:

Mutsumi Tamura — Beelzebub

Kazuhiro Yamaji — Rao

Chō — thief

Satoshi Tsuruoka — General Are

Nobuo Tobita — General Zau

While the series will debut in the spring months, the film released in Japan last August and is gearing up for a Western release sometime next year.

In a desert world where both demons and humans suffer from extreme drought and water shortages, Beelzebub, the prince of demons, and Rao, the sheriff of a small town, form an unusual team and set out on a journey. adventure in search of the ghost spring, which is located somewhere in the desert.

Source: Disney+ Street Anime News Network