As many know, the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, has become quite well known for the adventures of Goku and many have come to think that it is their only work in life. However, he has also worked on other quite ambitious projects, one of them is sandland, manga that is about to get its own animated movie.

since months ago bandai namco was in charge of launching the first trailer on its official channels, but now there was a question about the release date, since it only mentioned 2023 as the year in which viewers would be able to see it. However, that has recently changed on the official page of the project by marking the August 18th as the official day.

It is worth mentioning that the date for now is only for theaters in Japan, since there the works usually come out a few months before their release worldwide or to the West. So we will have to wait and see if bandai namcOr is it willing to bet on its premiere on this side of the world, or if it will remain exclusive to Japan.

This is the synopsis of the work:

In a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from chronic lack of water, the prince of demons, Beelzebub, and the prestigious ex-military Shiba decide to form a powerful tandem, and go on a journey to find a new spring! !!

Via: Web Sand Land

Editor’s note: It would be quite interesting to see a Toriyama project other than Dragon Ball or Dr. Slump. I hope they have the initiative to bring the film to Mexico, hope dies last.