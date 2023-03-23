Two of the three Ukrainian drones that attacked Sevastopol were shot down by female soldiers. This was announced on March 22 at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defense by the head of the department, Sergei Shoigu.

“Two devices were destroyed by the senior sailor of the contract service Marina Alexandrovna Faleeva and the chief foreman Tseluiko Tatyana Vitalievna,” the minister said.

He instructed to present the girls for awards and issue a cash prize.

The drone attack took place on the morning of March 22. The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, noted that windows were shattered from the explosions of destroyed naval drones in buildings on Lenin Street. There were no casualties.

Later, servicemen of the Black Sea Fleet, senior sailor Marina Faleeva and chief foreman Tatyana Tseluiko, told how they managed to repel an attack by drones.

In particular, Tseluiko said that there was an understanding – you need to hit, you need to destroy it so that it does not go further, as there was a fear that the drone would crash into the shore or the ship.

Faleeva clarified that the order to attack came after the information was accurately confirmed that these were enemy drones.