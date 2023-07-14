The head of the list of the Sumar for Murcia coalition, Javier Sánchez Serna, asked for the vote for the left formation because “the only vote that guarantees support for a progressive government coalition is the vote for Sumar.”

Together with Agustín Santos, number 2 of Yolanda Díaz’s candidacy, he participated this Wednesday in Cartagena in an electoral act marked by the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of the Canton. Sánchez Serna assured that Sumar “is the only electoral force that is clearly saying that its vote will serve to revalidate a progressive coalition government in our country.”

The candidate considered that each vote to add “will serve to continue taking steps forward in social conquests, in labor rights, in ecological transition and in the defense of public liberties.” In addition, he warned that “the coalition ballot guarantees that Spain avoids a coalition government between the right and the extreme right.”

Sánchez Serna criticized that José María Aznar, whom he describes as “Lord of War”, affirmed in Murcia that the Popular Party “represents moderation against Vox”. “I don’t know who Aznar wants to deceive, when everyone knows that Vox is a creation of the Faes Foundation and a result of Aznarism,” said Sumar’s candidate.

For Sánchez Serna, it is clear that “the Popular Party is not going to govern without Vox”, so the “only possibility that this right-wing government with the extreme right will not take place is the vote for Sumar”.

Finally, the candidate of the left-wing formation stressed that, given the system of distribution of seats established by the Electoral Law, the last deputies in the Region of Murcia “are playing between Sumar and the Popular Party.”

According to the polls, the last deputy assigned by the Region of Murcia “may be for the progressive coalition or for the Feijóo party”, for which Sánchez Serna called to mobilize the progressive vote around Sumar as “the only force that right now is in a position to snatch seats from the right ».

Agustín Santos stressed that in these elections “we are risking everything, because if we do not fight against climate change, this has no solution.”