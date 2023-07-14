«El violador eres tu. You are the rapists.” This is the writing that stands out on some posters that were posted last night under the premises and the law firm of La Russa, in Milan. The action is claimed by the feminist and transfeminist movement «Non una di meno Milano».

A poster also appeared under the Apophis club via Merlo, the disco where the girl who reported Leonardo Apache La Russa for rape met him. «La Russa father and La rossa jr: you are the violadores – she writes the movement in a note -. We want to oust La Russa from any public office, we want to close the family premises and the law firm on which their economic and political power is based, we want to requisition their money so that it is donated to anti-violence centers ».

«Tonight, we read again, «we pointed the finger at the economic and power interests of the La Russa family in Milan: “el violador eres tu” posters appeared under the nightclubs in Corso Como and the law firm in Porta Romana The «Non una di meno» movement therefore announces a flash mob for this evening at 6.30 pm in Piazza 25 Aprile.