The church bells were ringing, announcing that the year 2023 was leaving, the joy of the new year was near, when the people of Bogotá Iván González and Angie Orjuela, of the Porvenir team, achieved with their victories a resounding cry of “Colombia, Colombia” among the hundreds of spectators who accompanied the edition XXXVII of the San Silvestre de Chía 2023 International Race.

From 7:00 in the morning, with the senior adult category, 3,000 athletes experienced and enjoyed the traditional athletic test that closes the calendar of the Colombian Athletics Federation, which had a great participation in the popular category, with 2,000 participants, intended for runners from Chia, with support and programmed impulse from the Institute Municipal Recreation and Sports of the Cundinamarca municipality.

As for the elite category, in the men's branch, the test was agreed to be 10 kilometers, which was divided into four turns. The group that started at the top was 10 athletes, where the Colombians were Iván González and Adrián Flórez, from the Future Team; Rubén Barbosa, Carlos Santiago Hernández, Nicolás Herrerafrom the Asics Elite Team, and the foreigners Joseph Kiprono and Paul Kipkorir, Cristian Vásconez, from Ecuador; Carlos Díaz, from Chile and Rene Huanca, from Peru.

By the third round, the competition had been reduced to a duel between the Colombian González, from the Porvenir team, and the African Joseph Kiprono, who were followed by Nicolás Herrera, Asics Elite Team, and the other African Paul Kipkorir. A few meters further back appeared the Chilean Díaz and the Peruvian Huanca.

The Kenyan Kiprono I had gained a light advantage at km 9, but Gonzalez, Encouraged by the public, he brought out his skills as a finisher, and in the last 300 meters he caught up with his rival and passed him by, to cross the finish line with an advantage of 8 seconds and thus achieve, for the second year in a row, the victory in the race, with a time of 30 minutes and 28 seconds.

In the female branch, the test confirmed the dominance of Angie Orjuela, of the Porvenir team, in the 2023 season, since from the first round they made a considerable difference with their current rivals.

The pursuers of the athlete classified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, were Leidy Lozano, Carolina Tabares, Ana Milena Orjuela and Samantha Guerrero.

In the end, Orjuela He achieved his fifth title in Chía with a time of 35 minutes and 19 seconds. She followed by Lozano with 36:08 and Tabares with 37:13, second and third respectively.

Elite women's 10K results

1. Angie Orjuela, Porvenir – Colombia, 35:19

2. Leidy Lozano, Asics Elite Team – Colombia, 36:08

3. Carolina Tabares, Colombia, 37:13

4. Laura Espinoza, Colombia, 37:15

5. Ana Milena Orjuela – Colombia, 37:44

Men's elite 10K results



1. Iván González, Porvenir – Colombia, 30:28

2. Joseph Kiprono, Kenya – 30:36

3. Nicolás Herrera, Asics Elite Team – Colombia, 30:56

4. Rubén Barbosa, Colombia – 31:20

5. Carlos Díaz, Chile – 31:26

