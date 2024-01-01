ReviewLast year, Ege and Pinar became nationally known with an emotional appeal for more stem cell donors. They reached thousands of people. Brother and sister were determined to celebrate their 'F*ck Cancer Party' in a big way to symbolically raise the middle finger to this debilitating disease and raise money for charity at the same time. But the party, which was supposed to take place around this time, did not happen. Ege died in October, at the age of 15.