samuel suarez could not help but be surprised to see the hints that were sent Melissa Paredes and Karla Tarazona on the morning of Tuesday, January 17, during the last broadcast of “Préndete”. The communicator issued his opinion on the current relationship between the hosts of Panamericana Televisión and pointed out that, despite the fact that for the moment they are having “the party in peace”, this atmosphere of cordiality will not last long, since the tension between them is evident .

“ That world peace will not last long. Don’t they have a producer who takes care of them? Or is it that they want to do a rating by sending them to gouge out their eyes? (…) Karla for less, she has made life square for her enemies, ”wrote the creator of“ Instarándula ”on his Instagram stories.