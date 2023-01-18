The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, shared this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) on her social networks the meeting with the architect Rogério Carvalho to restore the Palácio da Alvorada. He is Curatorship Director of the Presidential Palaces.

“Putting the house in order with the help of Rogério Carvalho. If anyone is helping me to recompose Alvorada, it is this dear and competent architect, also known as Director of Curatorship of the Presidential Palaces”wrote Janja in her Instagram profile.

On January 6, Janja hosted a news team from GloboNews at Alvorada and presented “damage” left by the previous administration, the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The first lady cited frayed carpets, worn wooden floorboards, plaster seeping ceiling area near a glass door. In all governments, however, when a president leaves the residence, there are repairs to be made.

WHO IS ROGÉRIO CARVALHO

The architect is a former technician of IPHAN (National Institute of Historic and Artistic Heritage). In 2007, Rogério Carvalho worked on the process of listing the official residence of the Presidency and other works in Brasília.