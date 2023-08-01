Dubai (Union)

The great international master, Salem Abdul Rahman, the player of the chess team, qualified for the 64th round of the World Cup, which is currently being held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and which continues until August 22, after winning two consecutive matches, and obtaining the “full score”, to continue the “Golden Champion”. His brilliance at the global level, after he glowed at the Arab level, and won two gold medals in rapid and blitz chess, in the recent Arab Games in Algeria, and Salem was accompanied by his coach, the great international Polish professor, Suchko Bartosz.

The International Federation professor, Wafia Darwish Al-Maamari, presented a good level in the tournament, which is the first participation of the first Emirati player in the world championships, which is an achievement for Emirati chess at the women’s level, despite her exit from the first round, after losing in the opening round, and a tie in the round The second, however, half a point in two matches was not enough to continue her career in the tournament, and Wafia was accompanied by the administrator, Aisha Al Zarouni.

Abdul Karim Al Marzouqi, Secretary General of the Federation, expressed his happiness with the results achieved by Salem Abdul Rahman in the world championship so far, as well as what Wafia Al Maamari presented in the first appearance of the UAE girls in the world championships, and said: The presence of Emirati chess at the level of men and women in the world championship is a win He is a great player for the game, and a catalyst for the future in continuing the game’s brilliance on the Arab, continental and international levels. We aspire to more achievements in the upcoming tournaments, especially as the UAE hosts the Asian Individual Amateur Championship at the end of this month, and we aspire to more achievements, through the participation of our players in the tournament.

Al-Marzouqi explained that the participation of the UAE international referee, Faisal Al-Hammadi, in managing the tournament matches, is part of the federation’s strategy, and a goal to develop the level of referees, and reach them to the world, among the elite referees, and the presence of Al-Hammadi in the tournament is an affirmation of the goals, plans and programs of the federation, both at the level of increasing the base Referees, or obtaining the international badge and managing world championships.

It is noteworthy that the international referee, Faisal Al-Hammadi, participates in the management of the tournament matches, after he was chosen by the International Federation of the Game, to be among the list of match referees.