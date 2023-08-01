Sold to: Arsenal

Mesut Ozil ended up having quite an unusual career. He was an extremely talented footballer who had great success, but there is still a feeling that he could have achieved even more. Things went downhill from both a club and international perspective at the end of his time at Arsenal, but he was superb at Real Madrid.

There were rumors that the arrival of Luka Modric in Madrid would be the end of Ozil but he denied it and in his last season with the club he recorded more assists than anyone in LaLiga. That was the third consecutive season that he was the assists leader in La Liga. Despite that, Real Madrid chose to accept a £42.5m offer from Arsenal in September 2013.

He scored 33 goals and 59 assists in 184 Premier League games and helped Arsenal win four FA Cups and one Community Shield. Based on those numbers and what he did in his last season at Real Madrid, he could have given more in the Spanish capital.

Sold to: Manchester United

Somewhat similar to the Mesut Ozil situation, it came as a surprise to many that Real Madrid were willing to capitalize on such an incredibly talented footballer. It seems that Di María was largely a victim of the arrival of Gareth Bale and the good start that the Welshman had, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the other wing. Perhaps if they had waited one more year, Di María would have taken over from Bale.

Receiving a fee of £59.7m was seen as too good an offer for Real Madrid to turn down given that Di María was not seen as an automatic starter, and his spell at Manchester United may have left them feeling vindicated. He started very well, but an injury and some strange decisions by Louis van Gaal meant that United did not see the best of Di María.

He arrived at PSG after one year and showed that he is still an elite footballer, playing 295 times, scoring 93 goals and getting an incredible 119 assists. As Bale’s time at Real Madrid unfolded, keeping Di María, a player who wanted to stay, would not have been a bad choice.

Sold to: Inter

For soccer fans under the age of 23, Clarence Seedorf is not a player you would remotely associate with Real Madrid. He arrived from Sampdoria in 1996 and was an instant success. He won La Liga, the Champions League, the Intercontinental Cup and the Spanish Super Cup as a key player in midfield.

Towards the end of his time in Spain, his role began to be cut by John Toshack, a manager with whom he did not get along. That led to him being sold to Inter, although a year earlier they had tried to make a trade with Juventus that would have seen Zinedine Zidane arrive at Madrid.

It was a €24 million move to Serie A and although he was loved by Inter fans, he couldn’t help them win any trophies. It was the transfer to AC Milan that showed Real Madrid what they had let go. He won Serie A twice, two Champions League, one Coppa Italia, one Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

Sold to: Bayern Munich

Arguably the best example, Arjen Robben was at Real Madrid in his prime, but it wasn’t there that he played his best football. The winger came after a magnificent three-year spell at Chelsea, but he only spent two seasons at Real Madrid. He was a key player, scoring 13 goals and receiving 15 assists in 65 games.

The arrival of Florentino Pérez as the club’s presidency suddenly put Robben and others under pressure, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaká also arrived. Even though Robben was playing superbly and didn’t want to leave, he was sent to Bayern Munich, who saw an opportunity to sign a world-class winger for just €25m.

He won just 17 trophies at Bayern, including a Champions League in which he scored the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund. He had 144 goals and 101 assists in 309 games, and Real Madrid might feel he could have gotten more of his time at the club, or at least a higher fee.

Sold to: Inter (free transfer)

Another player not naturally associated with Real Madrid, Esteban Cambiasso really was sacked too early in the purest of terms. The Argentine was actually an academy graduate, having arrived in 1996 from Argentinos Juniors.

He left the club for Independiente, where he spent three seasons, but then returned to Real Madrid, helping them win the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup in 2002, as well as La Liga and the Super Cup in 2003. After playing 67 games, he was delivered to Inter on a free transfer.

It’s safe to say he found a home in Milan, having spent a decade with the Nerazzurri and winning no less than 15 trophies, including five Scudetti and the Champions League in 2009/10 under José Mourinho.

Sold to: Chelsea

Real Madrid not only clearly let Claude Makelele leave the club too soon, but there are quotes from Florentino Pérez to make matters worse. Letting Makelele go in 2003, Pérez said: “We won’t miss Makelele. His technique is average, he lacks the speed and ability to pass the ball to opponents, and 90 percent of his distribution goes to the back or to the sides.”

He then added: “Younger players will arrive who will make Makelele forgotten.”

Makelele had asked for a new contract at Real Madrid since he was paid much less than players of equal importance, and the club refused. That led to a transfer request and bad blood. Steve McManaman described Makelele as Real Madrid’s most important but underappreciated midfielder in his autobiography.

Chelsea snapped up the Frenchman for £16.8m and he became a vital player. He helped Chelsea win the Premier League twice, the FA Cup once, the League Cup twice and the Community Shield. He was a key part of Chelsea’s rise to become one of the best teams in the Premier League.