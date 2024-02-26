Screen Actors Guild Awards Ceremony hollywood It will go down in history as the first after the strike that paralyzed the film and television industry. The artists represented by SAG-AFTRA are 160,000 and the protagonists of this season celebrated the 30th edition of the awards and the victory of their union against the major studios.

On a night in which they award the best in film and television, Oppenheimer won again, this time for best cast and the statuettes for best actor for Cillian Murphy and best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. On the other hand, the Oscar winner Jessica Chastain She was in charge of announcing the award for best actress. Although it can't be considered a surprise because she won the Golden Globe, Lily Gladstone looked surprised when she heard her name called and she was congratulated by favorite Emma Stone.

“This has been a difficult year for all of us. “Both those who are in this room and those who are not in this room, I am very proud to have come here in solidarity with all our other unions”said the Moon Killers actress, the first Native American to be nominated for the Oscar. “It is a gift to be able to make a living doing this. That is the victory.”

He continued his speech by asking his union – which went on strike demanding better wages for the less privileged, revenue sharing from streaming and protection against the use of artificial intelligence – to continue boldly. “That brings people out of the shadows and brings visibility. Keep telling stories to everyone in this room, to everyone watching from the outside. Those of you who are not actors, but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all the compassionate souls in this room and for all the storytellers here tonight. “Keep telling your truths and keep standing up for each other.”.

Meeting. Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Photo: diffusion

With the awards to Elizabeth Debicki for being Lady Di in the series 'The Crown' and Pedro Pascal for starring in 'The Last of Us', followed an edition that brought together the union with Netflix in the organization. The SAGs also recalled one of the best comedies, The Devil Wears Prada, when Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited on stage. “It's an old question: where does the character end and the actor begin? Streep said.

This year's tribute was to Barbra Streisand. “Not only did it pave the way for women, but it opened a clearing for us,” he pointed Jennifer Aniston. Through tears, Streisand recalled his childhood in Brooklyn. “I wasn't like the girls on the screen, my mother told me that, but somehow that became a reality.”

The president of the union, Fran Drescher, addressed “the hardest working man in the industry”, the negotiator of the agreement to end the strike, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. And she talked about Netflix for going from 'enemy' to partner. “Our collective dignity rose up to ask for more and it became a billion-dollar pact. They understood what our contribution meant to this industry. They have set the trajectory for many generations to come: we will not be pawns, but companions. Don't emulate masculine energy, but lead with intellect, compassion, wisdom and a little red lipstick. “I am honored to be our president as we enter our golden era.”

