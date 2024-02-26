2024 promises to be a busy year for Magic: The Gathering. Despite the two releases of Mondi Altrove with Fallout And Assassin's CreedWizards of the Coast has at least four standard sets planned for this year.

The first, Crimes at Karlov Manor, was released earlier this year. The set is scheduled to be released in April Bandits of Thundering Crossroadsand Wizards released some preview cards.

Special Cards

Alternative Lands

Rooted in Western culture, Bandits of Thunder Crossing features Magic's most iconic characters dressed in style western. Following the traditions of the TCG, there is an extensive core set for fans to collect and play. Additionally, fun Western-themed variations like “Breaking News” and “Wanted Poster” can be found in packs and Commander Decks.

breaking news

Wanted Posters

And much more

Speaking of the theme then, there is also a special sub-section called The Big Score, which even has its own logo. Wizards said this collection will include special cards and 30 mythic rares that will feature alternate artwork.

The Big Score

Raised Foil Vault Frame



