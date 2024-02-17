Russian freestyle wrestler Akhmed Usmanov won the European Championship

Russian freestyle wrestler Akhmed Usmanov won the European Championship. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

In the final bout of the tournament in the weight category up to 79 kilograms, the 27-year-old Russian was opposed by the representative of Belarus Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov. Usmanov turned out to be stronger – 9:6.

Usmanov is the 2023 world champion. In addition, the Russian wrestler has won the World Cup.

The European Wrestling Championships are taking place in Bucharest and will end on February 18. The Executive Committee of the United World of Wrestling allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the tournament in a neutral status.