During the preview of the return match between Club América and Real Esteli in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024the azulcrema coach, Andrew Jardineconfessed that Diego Valdes He has had a physical discomfort since the Matchday 6 match when they visited Club León.
Diego Valdes He suffered a tear in his calf so the 30-year-old Chilean midfielder could be out of action for seven to 10 days; Therefore, she would be out in up to four games with the Águilas, in fact she already missed the first two, the second leg against Real Esteli and Matchday 7 against Pachuca.
The hitch had only missed Matchday 1 of this tournament, so far he has registered four games as a starter where he has scored two goals and given an assist. For now, he is the only one injured along with Richard Sanchez.
