In Chelyabinsk, an entrepreneur will be convicted of a scam with tomographs with damage of 82 million rubles

Entrepreneur Elena Selishcheva will appear before the court in the case of embezzlement of 82 million rubles in the purchase of tomographs by the Ministry of Health of the Chelyabinsk region. This publication reports 74.ru.

The Russian woman is charged with fraud on an especially large scale and incitement to abuse of office. She does not admit guilt.

According to the investigation, the head of the company Medservice-region persuaded the former deputy head of the Ministry of Health of the region Alexander Kuznetsov to hold an auction for the purchase of tomographs at an inflated cost. The official secured the victory for companies associated with Selishcheva. They signed a contract for 191 million rubles for the supply of equipment to hospitals in Chelyabinsk, Miass, Zlatoust and Chebarkul.

On February 3, 2023, Kuznetsov was given a suspended sentence of six years in prison. He pleaded guilty and entered into a pre-trial cooperation agreement, after which he was released from the pre-trial detention center under house arrest.