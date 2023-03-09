Merck, a leading science and technology company, presented updated data on the long-term efficacy and safety of evobrutinib, which continue to show a favorable safety and tolerability profile, consistent with what was previously observed in the double-blind period (DBP) of clinical trials. These data – reports a note – presented to the Americas committee for treatment and research in multiple sclerosis – Actrims Forum (February 23-25, 2023), continue to demonstrate the benefit of treatment over four years in reducing the annualized relapse rate (Arr – Annualized Relapse Rate) in people with Relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Data from the ongoing Phase II Open-Label Extension (OLE) study of evobrutinib showed that treatment benefits were maintained for four years, with no new safety signals. The OLE week 228 pooled data for all patients in the original DBP dose groups showed an Arr of 0.13, with a further reduction from 0.19 to 0.10 observed in the post-week period. switching from evobrutinib 75 mg once daily to evobrutinib 75 mg twice daily. For those receiving 75 mg twice daily in the Dbp, the Arr was 0.11 at the end of this period and 0.12 at OLE week 228. These data further support twice-daily dosing, which is currently under investigation in Phase III clinical trials.

Overall, treatment-emergent adverse events were mild/moderate in the OLE, with 3.3% (7) of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis experiencing severe TEA. No new safety signals were observed, and evobrutinib continued to show consistent tolerability up to four years of treatment. Also, no dose-dependent increase in adverse events was observed in patients who switched to evobrutinib 75 mg twice daily.

“Multiple sclerosis patients need to therapeutic options for both relapses and disease progression independent of relapses – he declares Jan Klatt, Senior Vice President, Head of Development Unit Neurology & Immunology at Merck -. These new long-term data complement those previously presented demonstrating the impact of evobrutinib on new markers indicative of relapse-independent progression, such as slowly expanding lesions. Taken together, these data highlight the potential of evobrutinib to provide a safe and highly effective option for people living with relapsing multiple sclerosis. We look forward to shortly presenting the detailed results of our Phase III clinical trials, which have completed enrollment.”

Also presented at Actrims were data including analyzes from the Clarify-Ma trial, demonstrating the potential of cladribine tablets to significantly improve outcomes in people with RMS. Patients participating in the trial maintained their jobs over the two years of the study – which included the COVID-19 pandemic – with 43.4% (209) of patients employed full-time at month 24, compared to 47.5% (229) at baseline. Cognitive function – concludes the note – remained stable in the two years of treatment, and was assessed at baseline, at 12 and at 24 months, through the Bicams Test battery (Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS), which contains speed tests of mental processing and memory.