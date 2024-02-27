Russia will continue to help prevent outside interference in the internal affairs of Latin American countries that demonstrate independence from the United States. This statement was made by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev on February 27 at consultations on security issues with representatives of Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and Bolivia.

“You are well aware of the aggressive methods of the United States of forcibly breaking down governments that do not suit them, political pressure and economic containment of states demonstrating independence,” Patrushev said during the consultations.

He noted that all these tools, according to experts, “will be used even more aggressively” both against Russia and against some Latin American countries, in some of which, among other things, the election period will begin in 2024 and 2025.

Latin America remains an important zone of peace, a kind of island of stability, Patrushev noted. What is important for Russia is the fact that an increasing number of countries in the region “strive to pursue independent policies.”

“In this regard, Moscow will continue, within the framework of all available opportunities, to contribute to the work to suppress interference in the internal affairs of your countries, campaigns to discredit their legitimate authorities, intimidate the population, and destabilize the economy,” Patrushev emphasized.

In addition, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council called the development of friendly relations with Latin America one of Russia’s key international priorities.

“The importance of this region for Russia is growing rapidly. It is these countries that are at the forefront of the struggle for the true sovereignty of Latin America and its full place on the world stage,” he said.

The Russian side is ready to provide support to Latin American friends, Patrushev added, noting that Russia and Latin American states need to increase coordination on international platforms.

“Shoulder to shoulder, defend the sovereign equality of states, the rule of law, the indivisibility of security, the inadmissibility of interference in internal affairs, and oppose illegal sanctions pressure,” the Security Council Secretary listed.

The day before, on February 26, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez received Patrushev, who is on an official visit to the country's capital, Havana. The parties discussed issues of security, law enforcement, justice, arts and economics.

On February 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that his trip to Latin America proved the love of foreigners for Russia. He noted that foreigners also have a desire to attend Russian events, both through government and unofficial channels, for example, educational ones.

From February 19 to 22, Lavrov conducted a tour of Latin American countries. He visited Cuba, Venezuela and Brazil. In Havana, he held a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and negotiations with his colleague Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

On February 21, the minister visited Venezuela. There he held talks with the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro. Following the meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the leader of the Bolivarian Republic noted the successful communication with the Russian diplomat.

Brazil became the final destination on Lavrov’s tour of Latin America. On February 22, he held a working meeting with the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.