Russia said on Saturday that it had thwarted a drone attack on Russian “civilian transport ships” yesterday evening, Friday, in the southwestern Black Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated, in a statement published on the Telegram application, that a naval unmanned vehicle that participated in the attack was destroyed and that artillery fire or electronic warfare disabled the rest of the unmanned vehicles.

The Black Sea is a vital corridor for Russian and Ukrainian grain exports.

The Russian army announced the interception of 19 drones during the night of Thursday and Friday in the direction of four regions of the country and in the skies over the Black Sea.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks with drones and missiles on Russian territory, particularly targeting border areas, as well as the capital, Moscow, and the city of St. Petersburg (north).