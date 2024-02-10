“Of course it's not nice. Unfortunately these are the advantages and disadvantages of social media. There are people who even insult Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra. I don't read the comments. Now there are factions against and in favor of Naples. Geolier must not care and move on. Whoever wins this evening, I believe that he deserved to win the Sanremo festival.” Amadeus stated this, during the festival's press conference, regarding the booing of Geolier.

“It hurt me to see people leave – says Amadeus – I happened to see my team lose but I never left. It's a form of respect. We try to have respect for everyone. Geolier is a boy, let's give the good example”.