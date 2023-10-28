Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Russian Chess Federation announced participation in the Asian Youth, Junior and Junior Singles Championship in Al Ain, from December 12 to 22, under the umbrella of the Asian Chess Federation, headed by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan.

The tournament includes age groups for males and females under the ages of 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 years.

The Russian Federation stated that October 16 was the deadline for receiving registration applications for players wishing to participate in the tournament.

He added that the main participants in the tournament, who are the winners of the Russian Cup for the age groups under 9, 11, 13 and 15 years of both genders, in addition to the invited players, receive confirmation of their participation, well before the start of the tournament, in order to prepare for travel and prepare for the tournament’s competitions, which are the largest and most prominent. At the Asian chess level for age groups.

Russian players will not participate under their country’s flag due to the sanctions imposed on Russian sports federations, but they can participate in the tournament under the AFC flag.

It is noteworthy that the tournament is among the most important tournaments on the agenda of the Asian Confederation and the continental championships for age groups globally and brings together many young talents from various parts of the Asian continent, and is considered a true carnival for promising chess talents.

The local federations attach great importance to the tournament, which serves as a birth certificate for a number of the most prominent Asian chess stars, such as Ramesh Babu Brajnanda, runner-up in the Chess World Cup, and Uzbek Nader Bek Abdulsarov, the world rapid chess champion, and many of the current champions at the top of the game in Asia, in addition to those who emigrated. After their brilliance in the tournament.