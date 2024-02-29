The Z Fold series has seen improvements in recent years, maintaining a certain caution in proposing truly radical changes. The latest news, however, indicates the extent to which Samsung has taken recent feedback into consideration.

With the publication of the first high-quality renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which show a squarer profile and improved ergonomics, the Korean company's response to public requests becomes clear. The new foldable, shown in the images, almost looks like a foldable version of Galaxy S24 Ultrawith sharp edges rather than the softer ones that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 had accustomed us to, confirming Samsung's approach in adopting a uniform design language. While not based on CAD models, the renderings provide a clearer view of the device as it appears now completely flat on all sides.

Sides and edges First renders of Galaxy Z Fold 6 The new design aligns more closely with the aesthetic language of the companygiving the phone a more premium look than before. Looking at the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 you immediately notice a triple camera set not much different from that of its predecessor.

The module protrudes slightly, the flash is placed on its right. According to the source, the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 remains unchanged compared to last year's model, remaining at 6.1 mm when open.

This suggests that the company has retained the same hinge style as the previous generation. Unfortunately, contrary to past rumors, one is not planned slot for the S Pena disappointment that could be mitigated by the arrival of cases with stylus support: a common Samsung practice. First renders of Galaxy Z Fold 6 According to Smartprix, the size of the company's next flagship leaflet in open mode will be approx 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mmtherefore slightly shorter and wider than the Z Fold 5. The renderings also show the presence of others familiar design elementssuch as the three microphones and a speaker grille at the top, along with another microphone, a speaker grille and the USB-C port at the bottom. The volume controls and power button remain on the right side, while the SIM card slot is placed on the left. It is noticeable that the external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears noticeably wider. The internal screen would in fact have a diagonal of 7.6 incheswhile the front display would measure approximately 6.2 inches, very close to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. To cover everything there will be the resistant Gorilla Glass Armor and both will have a higher peak brightness than the previous ones. Previous entries suggested one titanium structurewhich also seems to be reflected in the renderings.

Sensors and chips First renders of Galaxy Z Fold 6 Smartprix provides in photographic setup of Galaxy Z Fold 6 a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, plus a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. While Samsung hasn't officially announced the specs yet, Smartprix speculates that the device will be powered by the chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxywith 12GB and 16GB memory options and a storage capacity of 1TB.

Both displays, OLED, should offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. Predictions indicate the arrival of the phone on the market in July this year, guaranteeing all the typical Samsung features, including seven years of operating system and security updates.

As for the Galaxy AI functions, these will be included, although it is currently unclear whether they will be paid or not. Official confirmations will only arrive with Samsung's announcement, an event that seems increasingly likely to take place during an Unpacked event in July, presumably in company with the launch of the Galaxy Ring.



