Right now the fate of the developer Naughty Dog It has been uncertain for some of the fans, even though they have already mentioned that they are working on the multiplayer of The Last of Us. However, it seems that there is a part of the team that is already working on the next strong chapter of this popular action franchise.

Recently a new rumor has emerged that talks about that these days they are going to start with the recordings of motion capture for the characters, this being an important part for the creation of cinematics. This was revealed by Twitter by a user who mentions that the story of Ellie It is not over yet, as it will continue to be the protagonist.

Look, it’s early, story details are tweaked and everything is potentially up in the air to be changed, but I assure you I’ve heard Ellie is at least as important in LAST OF US PART III as she was in PART II. https://t.co/WYdKRFo0pG —ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) July 2, 2023

Look, it’s early, story details are tweaked, and everything is potentially up in the air to change, but I sure as hell have heard that Ellie is at least as important in LAST OF US PART III as she was in PART II.

To this is added the mention that the story is constantly changing in terms of script, since it had already been written practically after the second part was released in the 2020. And it is not entirely clear which other characters will return to the next installment, although a large part of the public expects that Abby enter the cast.

It is worth mentioning that this is only a rumor, so it has to be taken with the relevant tweezers.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Although some information is beginning to emerge, it is possible that we are a bit far from the official reveal of the next installment. It is possible that it will be the same case with Part 2, which will be released until the end of the PS5 cycle.