Falcao or James Rodríguez: who did the porn actress, Esperanza Gómez, choose?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez and Falcao Garcia.
AFP, Christian Álvarez FCF
James Rodriguez and Falcao Garcia.
The decision was not so difficult for her.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Hope Gomez She is a glamor model, businesswoman, porn actress and fashion designer, who has not only stood out for her work, but also for her statements.
The Colombian is famous for the roles she has played and although she almost never talks about sport, soccer, this time They asked him about James Rodríguez and Falcao García… His answer surprised.
(They reveal the last message of the pilot Dilano van’t Hoff, killed in a brutal accident) (Indignation by video alluding to Pablo Escobar in Luis Díaz’s Liverpool)
Without fear
In an interview on the “Undress with Eva” program, Gómez was left with nothing and with just four words he chose between the two figures.
The task they gave him was to choose between two personalities, but Gómez, When questioned between Falcao and James, she replied: “I can handle both of them.”
(Colombia, 9 years after a stellar Selection in Brazil 2014: end of a generation?)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #James #Rodríguez #porn #actress #Esperanza #Gómez #choose
Leave a Reply