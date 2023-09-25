He is a tight end for the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and at his position is something like pop queen Taylor Swift in the music industry. That’s why Travis Kelce has probably been harboring since then For a long time it was astonishingly obvious that the two would actually be a good fit for each other. After a concert by the 33-year-old, Kelce was hoping for a private audience so he could use the opportunity to present her with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but was bitterly disappointed. To protect her voice, Swift doesn’t talk to anyone – even if his name is Travis Kelce and he’s one of the biggest sports stars in the country.