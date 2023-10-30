‘America today’ surprised the morning of this October 30 by telling at the beginning of the program that an interview will be held with Rosa Fuentes, the still wife of Paolo Hurtado, after the public complaint she made Jossmery Toledo for aggression and harassment by the footballer’s entourage. “I have avoided giving statements. They are harming my children a lot, I would like to clarify some points. The two people involved are the ones who have to solve their problems,” the businesswoman is heard saying in the trailer.

What did Jossmery Toledo publicly denounce?

“I have just experienced a situation of aggression that I have never experienced before, in a public place. I have videos and proof. It is unfortunate to reach this point when I have asked for protective measures to avoid these moments of worry and fear, for me and my family. I only leave it on record here… whatever may happen to me, you already know who the culprits are,” said the model.

What did Rosa Fuentes say?

Rosa Fuentes clarified that her children are harmed by the most recent case of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo. In addition, she ruled out rumors of reconciliation with the footballer.

“I have avoided giving statements and being immersed in… involved in these issues that obviously do not benefit me in any way and are greatly harming my children, right? To my family in this case. But, I would like to clarify some points, in any case, I have spoken with my lawyer and this issue is already prosecuted, we cannot give more information, more detail,” said Rosa Fuentes.

“Also clarify that currently our communication has been and is only between parents… We are parents of three children and since this whole problem happened, I have faced, I believe hand in hand with my psychologist, this whole situation with great maturity and although This last one has been a very strong blow, very hard for me, I remain firm. “Ahead is the health and stability of my children,” she added.