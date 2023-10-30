TV star and owner of the Skims brand Kim Kardashian demonstrated “innovation” to the world – a bra with protruding nipples. When discussing provocative underwear, the public was divided into two camps: some believe that such bras have a detrimental effect on society, while others believe the opposite. In addition, it turned out that Kardashian’s innovation is not such an innovation after all, but a well-forgotten old trend that has only now found its place. How can an influencer be praised for being progressive and criticized for being vulgar?

Reaction to nipple bras has been mixed

The Kardashian audience, which usually sweeps every new Skims collection off the shelves immediately after launch, this time called the new product provocative. “Another way to make women look more vulgar and vulgar”, “I wear a bra so that my breasts are not exposed”, “Just wait until teenage girls start wearing this”, “Are you suggesting walking down the street like this?” – potential buyers were indignant under the post on Kardashian’s account.

The new product from Skims will be presented in six colors – underwear that imitates nipples will cost customers $62 (5,774 rubles)

Despite the dissatisfaction of some commentators, there were those who supported the entrepreneur’s idea and remembered the popular Free The Nipple movement, which first began to be talked about back in 2013. Then women began to defend the right to show their bare breasts, contrary to the moral principles of society. “Kim, thanks, my nipples are working,” “Why not? My nipples are never hard and I’m willing to buy this.” “I like this idea. I constantly hide my nipples and I’m tired of doing it,” fans admired the businesswoman’s courage.

Nipple underwear is not Kardashian’s invention

In the advertising campaign, Kardashian said that her bra is an innovation in the lingerie market.

The Earth is getting hotter and hotter, and sea levels are rising. I’m not a scientist, but I believe everyone can use skills to make a difference. That’s why I’m introducing a completely new bra with built-in nipples. Unlike icebergs, they won’t go anywhere. Kim KardashianTV star, founder of the Skims brand

However, similar bras were offered to customers back in the 1970s. American designers developed model called The Nipple Bra (translated from English nipple – nipple, bra – bra). The cups of the product had special hard protrusions for nipples. These bras were made from nylon and decorated with daisy-shaped appliqués. They were sold in New York stores for $20 (about 1.8 thousand rubles at the current exchange rate) in beige, white and black colors.

Singer Madonna in an iconic corset with pointed nipple cups Photo: Thierry Orban/Sygma/Getty Images

The creators called their creation a “bra without a bra” – it was understood that the thing was supposed to raise a woman’s sexuality to a new level, while being comfortable for daily wear. “This look is so provocative that no one will believe you are wearing a bra. However, you get all the support you need,” read inscription on an advertising leaflet.

Later, the famous lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret began to develop this concept. In 2010, the brand appeared collection of bras with prominent nipples. Currently, production of the line has been suspended, and on the website you can purchase pads that hide this part of the female breast.

Russian stars support the trend for “naked” clothes

If in the West protruding nipples are no longer so provocative, Russian society has not yet fully accepted modern trends. Russian model Maria Minogarova toldthat she is not shy about showing off her naked body in public. In her opinion, there is a trend in the world to demonstrate the figure despite imperfections. But in a conversation with the presenter, the girl remembered her appearance at the HELLO! magazine awards. For the event, the fashion model chose a translucent jacket, through the fabric of which her bare chest was visible. She noted that then pop singer and composer Vladimir Presnyakov reacted to her image with a grin.

See also Utah is the first US state to limit children's access to networks We live in such a puritanical society. I would go naked everywhere and show everything, but we haven’t come to this calmly yet Maria Minogarovamodel, blogger and TV presenter

By the way, Minogarova is not the only Russian celebrity who is not shy about being naked in public. Rapper Daria Zoteeva, better known as Instasamka, angered fans with photos in a revealing outfit in September. In the posted frames, the 23-year-old artist posed in black leggings and a long sleeve top with a neckline showing off her bust. At the same time, her nipples were covered with star-shaped covers.

The former lead singer of the pop group Serebro, Olga Seryabkina, also acted in a similar frank manner. The singer presented a new track in a black tight dress with slits on the chest, stomach and sides. The video shows that the star refused to wear a bra. Fans criticized Seryabkina’s outfit, considering it too vulgar.

Russian rap artist Instasamka Photo: @instasamka

But in any phenomenon there are exceptions – in the Russian field, the clothing brand Outlaw Moscow became a pioneer in the world of deliberate sexuality. Immediately after the launch of the Kardashian brand team announced quick release of a long sleeve with imitation of protruding nipples. Most commentators reacted positively to the future “drop” and asked about the possibility of pre-ordering the item.