Exams for the defender revealed a lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh
José Mourinho will have to do without Diego Llorente for at least 20 days. The instrumental examinations to which the Spanish defender was subjected in fact highlighted the lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh: an injury remedied in the final match lost last Monday in Bergamo against Atalanta. The diagnosis is certainly not the most rosy in the light of Roma’s upcoming commitments. In fact, the former Leeds player will certainly miss the Serie A matches with Milan, Monza and Inter, but currently his presence in the return semi-final of the Europa League is also at risk. The footballer has already started the rehabilitation process together with the Giallorossi medical staff and his conditions will be re-evaluated in the next few days.
Dybala
—
Sigh of relief instead for Paulo Dybala. After the first clinical checks carried out yesterday, today’s MRI ruled out the presence of injuries or fractures on the Argentine’s ankle. At the moment the number 21 is still in pain, but between tomorrow and Friday he too will be evaluated by the Roma doctors. The goal is to have him available for the big match against Milan. In this sense, the next 48 hours will be decisive. It was Paulo himself who confirmed it through a story published on Instagram: “The checks were positive, we are working to be 100% ready as soon as possible”.
April 26 – 21:08
