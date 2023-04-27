José Mourinho will have to do without Diego Llorente for at least 20 days. The instrumental examinations to which the Spanish defender was subjected in fact highlighted the lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh: an injury remedied in the final match lost last Monday in Bergamo against Atalanta. The diagnosis is certainly not the most rosy in the light of Roma’s upcoming commitments. In fact, the former Leeds player will certainly miss the Serie A matches with Milan, Monza and Inter, but currently his presence in the return semi-final of the Europa League is also at risk. The footballer has already started the rehabilitation process together with the Giallorossi medical staff and his conditions will be re-evaluated in the next few days.