with the demand of refurbished smartphones continuing to grow in most geographic regions, the global aftermarket for smartphones it grew 5% year-on-year in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Refurb Smartphone Tracker. Growth would have been higher if it were not for the 17% drop in sales of refurbished smartphones in China. This was the steepest drop for the Chinese secondary market in years. The resurgence of COVID-19 and the introduction of “zero COVID” policies were the main factors affecting business and demand in the country. India led the global market for trefurbished smartphones in 2022 with 19% year-on-year growth, closely followed by LATAM with 18% year-on-year growth.

In terms of brands, the global volumes of Manzana they grew 16% year-on-year in 2022, taking their secondary market share to over 49%. Manzana is the fastest growing brand in the sectors of used and refurbished Worldwide. This secondary market demand is affecting sales of new iphone and service revenues in many markets. Manzana is a big contributor to increasing student participation refurbished compared to shipments of new smartphones in the main markets. The shortage of supply is felt mainly in the iPhones in the markets of refurbished smartphones.

The participation of samsung decreased to 26% in 2022 from 28% in 2021. Within the secondary market, there was a small percentage change of consumers from Android to iOS in 2022, which affected the sales of refurbished samsung smartphones. This trend will likely continue in 2023.

Demand for refurbished smartphones comes mainly from:

new buyers smartphones (mature markets)

Basic feature phone users moving to smartphones (emerging markets)

Unofficial channels dependent on transactions between consumers or inheritances.

Meanwhile, the offer comes mainly from:

retailers of smartphones refurbished (the ones that grow the most)

Traders have started offering options refurbishedbut mainly in mature markets.

Original manufacturers are struggling to collect and resell smartphones refurbished.

A higher proportion of consumers prefer to buy smartphones High-end and high-end refurbished cars compared to previous years, driving up aftermarket ASPs (average selling prices). In 2022, many new consumers of smartphones they shifted their focus to sustainability and environmental awareness. The levels of trust towards refurbished smartphones increased in all markets. The players of smartphones refurbished they adopted evolved business models and effective marketing strategies in most markets, and trading volumes were higher than ever.

In contrast, the duration of possession of the new smart phones increased globally. The ASPs of the new smart phones they continued to increase, leading consumers to hold on to their devices for longer. This continuing trend has affected the supply of aftermarket devices. Transportation, trade and logistics on global trade routes were mainly affected by major hubs like China shutting down in 2022. Supply levels decreased, especially for refurbished smartphones from Grade A.

Commenting on the growth in refurbished smartphone volumes, senior analyst Glen Cardoza said: “Global markets for refurbished smartphones They are going through transitions. Supply remains tight as consumers are holding on to their smart phones for longer. At the same time, the demand for 5G is increasing, especially in mature markets like the US, Europe and Japan. In 2022, 5G accounted for 13% of global sales of refurbished smartphones. The commercial potential of dealing with refurbished smartphones It is still high, but the limited supply is affecting most of the emerging markets like LATAM, Southeast Asia, India and Africa. Imports from mature markets like the US, Europe and Japan have slowed as they have to meet their own demand.

We are seeing a transition where most markets are developing their own nationwide repair and refurbishment ecosystems. This is changing trade routes and reducing China’s imports and exports. Everywhere, local players are focused on expansion, partnerships and additional avenues of supply.

Commenting on the dynamics of carriers and retailers in mature markets, Director of Research Jeff Fieldhack said:

“The big players within the aftermarket ecosystem outperformed the small ones because the big players got better supply in a supply-constrained year. Global operators and their partners are collecting higher volumes, gaining more power in the secondary market. The other key dynamic of certified refurbished (CPO) device volumes declined in 2022. Counterpoint research shows that consumers prefer lower cost even when dealing with slightly more imperfect devices. On the device manufacturer side, except Manzanait is very difficult to make the savings work by reselling CPO grade devices.”

While the national infrastructure is being built, most new entrants in the refurbished device market are concentrating on building their B2B channels. Growth was a bit more erratic for companies in 2022 as there was no pent-up demand like in 2021. iPhones of Manzana they continued to be the smart phones most sought after due to brand perception, high margins, and high inventory turnover ratios.

What we can expect in 2023 is that many of the changes in secondary markets in 2022 will carry over into 2023. The share of smartphones 5G will increase substantially and the smartphones 4G may lose its value at a faster speed in 2023. The increase in commercial exchanges and the shift towards smartphones premium may cause a situation where the inventory of smartphones low-quality used can grow significantly. End-of-life activities such as disassembly, logistics, storage, recycling, and e-waste disposal should be given additional opportunities.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: The sale of refurbished smartphones may be due to factors such as growing environmental awareness and consumers’ search for cheaper options. It can also be an opportunity for technology companies to explore more sustainable and circular business models. Ultimately, it will depend on consumer preferences and how the market evolves in the future.