The Australian Rohan Dennis, double time trial world champion in 2018 and 2019, was arrested in Adelaide and accused “of involuntary manslaughter by reckless driving and endangering the lives of others” after the death of his wife Melissa Hoskins, Australian media reported on Monday.

Melissa Hoskins, 32, a former Australian cyclist specializing in road time trials and track team pursuit, died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle and suffering “serious injuries” on Saturday afternoon, the ministry said. police who confirmed that “the driver was an acquaintance of the woman”, without confirming his name.

According to Australian media, Melissa Hoskins was hit by a pick-up vehicle driven by Rohan Dennis, 33 years old.

The Australian, who announced his retirement a year ago and was still under contract with the team Jumbo-Visma until the end of 2023, he was released on bail and must appear in March 2024.

Your background

It is not the first problem that the Australian has been in. On stage 12 of the 2012 Tour de France, when he was part of the Bahrain, He disappeared from one moment to the next.

The squad, on social networks, warned that Dennis had mysteriously disappeared on the day that featured the Pyrenees.

After the great uncertainty, Dennis appeared on the team bus. “Our priority is the welfare of all our runners, so we will launch an immediate investigation, although we will not comment further until we have established what has happened to Rohan Dennis. Meanwhile, we continue to support our runners who are halfway through the race,” the group wrote on their social networks.

Melissa Hoskins and Rihan Dennis.

Later, it was learned that he had an argument with the team manager, precisely one day before the individual time trial, in which Dennis was one of the favorites to win.

Brent Copeland Former Bahrain manager and now linked to Jayco, he spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport about Dennis, a runner who always had problems.

“It was never easy to understand which Rohan Dennis was talking to. As if two different people lived together in it,” Copeland said.

And he added: “He had his psychologist. We often worked with him. Many calls, a lot of involvement to try to deal with situations in the best possible way. We put a lot of effort into it.”

The leader said that when he left Bahrain he visited Rohan Dennis at his home in Andorra.

“I went to see him and came away convinced that things were better, but shortly after the Tour of the Basque Country was and he withdrew for no reason and without saying anything,” he said.

strange behaviors

Daniel Oss He was his friend on the BMC team between 2014 and 2017, and noted: “He had a strong personality, but no less than others.” She said she didn't feel comfortable with him.

In the midst of a pandemic and in isolation, Dennis left his house breaking the rules. He took a selfie and posted the following message on his social media: “I left the house. He Covid-19 “He can suck my c…”

Some close friends have stated that the world champion did not have a good childhood and that he faced several family problems. Family problems that he had in his childhood.

He left the Ineos and went to Jumbo-Visma. His results were good, he was a winning cyclist, but he did not leave the British squad well.

“I realized that at Ineos they were copying Jumbo-Visma in many things…,” he said in an interview, a phrase that caused a lot of controversy.

The cycling world remembered that apart from that inconvenience, Rohan Dennis would have been the rider who was arrested two years ago in the Andorran town of La Massanawhere he lived.

It was learned that on October 21, 2021, a woman asked for help on the road, as she was fleeing her home after being attacked by her partner.

That time, a van stopped and the police were called. Shortly after, a female employee, apparently of Australian nationality, was arrested, but her name was not circulated in any media, it was not known.

What was known is that this person was accused of the crime of domestic abuse and that everything indicates that Dennis was the culprit.

