Fitness trainer Natalya Gorbunova talked about how to avoid muscle overstrain. Her words are conveyed “Sport Express”.

Gorbunova advised doing a warm-up and cool-down before and after classes, respectively. She also recommended stopping the exercise if severe discomfort occurs.

In addition, Gorbunova named ways to restore muscles if they become clogged. According to the specialist, a hot bath, swimming pool or sauna, massage and self-massage, as well as an ice compress or a tight bandage for 15-20 minutes can help with this.

Earlier, fitness trainer Anna Fedorova named exercises that are contraindicated after the New Year's feast. She said that you should not do intense workouts, which can negatively affect your digestion and overall well-being.