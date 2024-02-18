The movie Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and Kemp Powers, led the Annie animation awards this Saturday by winning the seven awards it was up for, including best film, while Spanish director Pablo Berger won in the category of best independent film with Robot Dreams. Both works will compete again on March 10 at the Oscars, where the film about the Marvel superhero arrives as a favorite and the Spanish film as the main rival.

Since the Oscars established the best animated film category in 2002, 14 of the 21 films that won the top Annie award have subsequently won the Hollywood statuette, so the film's victory over the Spider-Man of Latin descent He revalidated his title as favorite for March 10. However, Berger's victory places him as the main alternative. The other three candidates will be The boy and the heron, by Hayao Miyazaki, Nimona, by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, and Elementary, by Peter Sohn and Denise Ream.

“I want to share this award with the other nominees metaphorically because I will still take it to Spain,” Berger joked upon receiving the second most important award at the gala known as the “Oscars of animation.” “Thanks to the vibrant Spanish animation industry, we will be back!” added the director and screenwriter of the story about the friendship between a dog and a robot. Berger was not the only Spanish winner, as the illustrator Jesús Alonso Iglesias received the Annie for best character design for Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse.

Miyazaki's film, which follows the story of a boy who, after the death of his mother, is taken by a heron to a fantastic portal, won two of the seven awards it was up for: best animation and best storyboard. The 83-year-old Japanese director was not present during the ceremony due to the complications that such a “long trip” could bring at his age, according to a representative of the founder of Studio Ghibli when receiving the awards at his place. The movie Nimona, which was the most nominated of the night with nine nominations, won in the categories of best voice acting and best script.

The award for best short film was awarded to War Is Over! produced by Sean Lennon Ono, while the winner for best special production was Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie. In the television field, series such as Star Wars: Visionswinner of the Annie for best music for a television production and best television direction, Ghee Happy in the area of ​​best preschool production and Blue Eye Samurai in the section of best series for adults.

