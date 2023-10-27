Canadian authorities said Thursday that they are collaborating with United States security forces amid fears that Robert Card, suspect in two shootings in the state of Maine in which 18 people died, will try to flee to Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) issued a notice this Thursday so that its agents pay special attention at Maine’s border posts with Canada.

Robert Card, who has been identified as a person of interest, remains on the run. Photo: Facebook / Lewiston Maine Police Department

CBSA added that it is collaborating with security forces in Canada and the United States to “ensure the safety of Canadians.” and protect borders against any threat or attempted illegal entry.”

At the same time, the Mounted Police of the Canadian province of New Brunswick, which borders Maine, posted a message on social networks in which He reported that he is monitoring the situation in collaboration with other security forces.

Card was identified by US authorities as the alleged perpetrator of two shootings in the town of Lewiston, in the state of Maine.in which 18 people died and more than a dozen were injured on Wednesday night.

