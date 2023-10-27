Google updates Maps with a series of features based on artificial intelligence, including Immersive View and Lens with news also on the electric car front.

Google continues to propose innovations that demonstrate its orientation towards artificial intelligence, as tangible in the recent Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices. The Mountain View company now aims to incorporate AI into several services within its Google Maps. In the official announcement dated Thursday, Google disclosed a series of updates based on machine learning for its navigation app, including Immersive View and Lens, to facilitate local navigation and the provision of more accurate real-time information.

Interactive navigation Google Maps will introduce AI features for Immersive View and Lens in Maps Last May, at the I/O developer conference, Google’s top management introduced the application called “Immersive View” for route planning. This tool facilitates the user providing detailed 3D images of the selected routeregardless of the means of transport used.

It is available on iOS and Android platforms in a number of cities, such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo and Venice. It is also possible to evaluate the best time to traveltaking into account simulated traffic and weather conditions. Lens in Maps is a feature that combines artificial intelligence and augmented reality for provide information on services and businesses in the immediate vicinity.

Simply select the “Lens” icon in the search bar and point the camera to acquire information on ATMs, public transport stations, restaurants, cafes and shops.

This feature will be available in more than 50 new cities around the world, including Rome and Milan.