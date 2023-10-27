Google updates Maps with a series of features based on artificial intelligence, including Immersive View and Lens with news also on the electric car front.
Google continues to propose innovations that demonstrate its orientation towards artificial intelligence, as tangible in the recent Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices.
The Mountain View company now aims to incorporate AI into several services within its Google Maps.
In the official announcement dated Thursday, Google disclosed a series of updates based on machine learning for its navigation app, including Immersive View and Lens, to facilitate local navigation and the provision of more accurate real-time information.
An increasingly intelligent app
Google Maps will soon be updated with more accurate and detailed information.
The buildings along the user’s route will be represented more precisely, so as to provide references even when you find yourself exploring unknown areas.
These updates will be available in a dozen countries, including the United States, Canada, France and Germany, within the next few months.
Additionally, Google Maps will be integrated into electric vehicles as an integral part of the Android Automotive OS ecosystem.
In this context, the Maps application will undergo improvements, thanks to the implementation of the new places API.
Starting this week, drivers will have access to detailed information about nearby charging stations, including plug compatibility with the user’s electric vehicle, charger power and recent plug usage.
Finally, Google Maps will introduce a new one thematic organization of the results of research.
For example, if a user is in Tokyo and searches for “things to do,” thematic categories such as “anime,” “cherry blossoms,” or “art exhibitions” will be suggested.
