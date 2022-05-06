After the impressive win 7 to 0! away against Sarmiento de Junín for the Professional League Cup, where their passage to the quarterfinals was already secured, River had to refocus on the Copa Libertadores de América 2022, where he visited Fortaleza on date 4 and got a 1-1 draw: Silvio Romero opened the account and Enzo Fernández tied it at home.
Next, we will review the successes and errors of Marcelo Gallardo’s team, which continues as leader of Group F in the continental competition and is a firm candidate to get into the round of 16.
Franco Armani was impressive in the first half against Fortaleza. He made 4 saves, 3 of them from shots inside the box. He has already entered the top 5 goalkeepers with the most saves (16) in the current Copa Libertadores. In the complement was also decisive. And some doubted the level of him…
Enzo Fernández is a spectacle. He has everything to make the leap to a European team and is crying out for the World Cup. He put in a great pass to Pochettino that led to a penalty, which the same central midfielder changed for a goal (he put in all the ones he kicked). Tremendous personality, and he’s only 21.
During much of the game, but especially in the first half, the “Millionaire” suffered a lot at the back, both in the setbacks and in the advances, leaving many spaces between the midfield and the defense. Fortunately for Gallardo, Armani appeared.
The left-handed defender with a past in Defense and Justice is not the same since he returned from the injury: he has not been able to recover his level, and he even committed a penalty that the referee Ostojich omitted, with his total responsibility since it was after his own mistake .
We all know the importance of second balls in football, since before the first dispute there can be a rebound that leads to an attack by the one who takes the ball. River resorted to the foul out of desperation, since he lost almost all the rebounds.
#Rivers #hits #mistakes #Copa #Libertadores #match #Fortaleza #visitor
Leave a Reply