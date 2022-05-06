I know that there are six months to go before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and that in half a year many things can happen, such as injuries, ups and downs at the level of a footballer, transfers, and some imponderable that life always throws at us, but Enzo FernandezRiver’s new boy wonder, it amazes us all.
He is no longer the young footballer of just 21 years old who dazzles us in sections of some games, who complements himself well with his namesake and idol Enzo Pérez in midfield. He is no longer “the kid with a future”, he is no longer “the promise that we hope will live up to expectations”.
Enzo Fernández is already a man. Or at least that’s what he shows every time he jumps onto the field of play with the band, taking charge of penalties (he scored 5 of 5, 100% effectiveness, with the one he scored against Fortaleza today for the Copa Libertadores), making spectacular passes (pay attention to which he gave Pochettino today, which then led precisely to the penalty), making the soccer people enjoy themselves.
Enzo Fernández deserves to go to the World Cup. I don’t know what accounts Scaloni should do (not even he himself, since it is not yet known if the list will be extended or will remain as usual), but I understand and think that the “13” should go to the World Cup, in any way, to contribute their grain of sand.
It’s that his moment is spectacular, but I don’t think it’s just a moment. He is having a superlative regularity at a level above 7 points every time he plays in the First of the “Millionaire”, and there are already several of us who think that the team led by Lionel Messi, the Argentine team, would be great to have him. Will the DT be encouraged to add it to the Scaloneta?
