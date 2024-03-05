After what was a new Superclásico between River and Boca, who tied 1-1 for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup at the Mas Monumental Stadium, Martín Demichelis' team visited none other than Talleres de Córdoba.
The result at the Mario Alberto Kempes was a 2-2 draw, and now the “Millonario” must continue his participation in the domestic tournament with the following commitments: now he Independent Rivadavia in the Monumental, so we review the previous one against the “Lepra” from Mendoza, one of the two promoted from the First National. Come on.
In which stadium is River vs Independiente Rivadavia played?
Date: Wednesday March 6
Location: Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Monumental
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 6:30 p.m. in Mexico and 1:30 a.m. in Spain.
Referee: Facundo Tello
How can you watch River vs Independiente Rivadavia?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from River?
Today, Tuesday, River will carry out the last practice prior to the commitment against Mendoza Leprosy at the Mâs Monumental stadium. Andrés Herrera is emerging to replace Sebastián Boselli. Those who had to leave before the T due to injuries were: Rodrigo Aliendro (heel blow), Paulo Díaz (calf cramp), Pablo Solari (paralytic), Rodrigo Villagra (tiredness) and Ignacio Fernández (tiredness), for which Demichelis will determine who is available. Nor should we rule out that David Martínez could enter to accompany Leandro González Pirez. The squad list will be announced tonight after training. It is very possible that Manuel Lanzini and Santiago Simón will be part of the roster again, although they would not be starters.
What is the latest news from Independiente Rivadavia?
Defender Tomas Palacios was injured in the home loss against Barracas Central, and would be replaced by Mauro Maidana. The rest would be the same ones who were involved in that fall.
Possible alignments
River: Armani; Herrera, González Pírez, P. Díaz, E. Díaz; Fernández, Aliendro, Villagra, Barco; Solari, Borja.
Independent Rivadavia: Marinelli, Abecasis, Bianchi, Maidana, Ostchega, Soñora, Ham, Gil Romero, Reali, Cavallaro and Ramis
Forecast
River will win 3 to 0, with two from Barco and one from Borja.
