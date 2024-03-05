The world seems to have turned a little upside down. While environmental activists sabotage the factory of EV brand Tesla in Germany, it turns out that the greenest car of the moment is not a fully electric car at all. Were the experts in the Facebook comments right all along? Research by the American non-profit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) shows that the Toyota Prius is the greenest car of the moment.

The ACEEE does not just look at the emissions that come from the car (because then an EV would win anyway), but at the emissions over the entire life cycle of the car, where they even look at the disassembly. The Toyota Prius with the plug-in hybrid powertrain scores 71 points, which puts it just above the fully electric Lexus RZ 300e. Two cars in the list are even hybrids without a plug.

It is better to have many economical petrol cars than one economical EV

It is a nice confirmation of Toyota's philosophy. This brand believes that it is a shame to put a huge amount of raw materials into the battery of one EV. They prefer to make a very economical petrol car, and apparently they can do that. In this case it is a PHEV, so a car that you can also charge to drive fully electric for up to 90 kilometers.

Six cars in the top ten greenest cars you can buy in the US in 2024 are fully electric. Battery cars are not that bad for Mother Earth. The least green car of this year is the Mercedes-AMG G 63, with the Ram TRX and the Ford F-150 Raptor R close behind. That should come as no surprise.