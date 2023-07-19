The unrest which occurred in France during a week between the end of June and the beginning of July have so far led to 742 convictions with firm prison sentences and 600 people are already incarcerated.

“It was extremely important that there was a firm and systematic response,” said Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti on Wednesday, presenting these figures in an interview on the RTL radio station.

He added that “it was imperative that we reestablish republican order,” and he congratulated himself on the “adherence” of the prosecutors to the instructions he had given them from the beginning of the altercations to request “firmness” with the perpetrators in court.

The result is that so far 1,278 trials have been held and in 95% of the cases they have resulted in convictions.

A total of 1,056 people have been sentenced to jail terms and 742 to firm jail, that is, with prison terms.

The average sentences for them have been 8.2 months, said the minister, who also noted that there have been convictions for using social networks to organize riots: it was “remembering that Snapchat is not a hiding place.”

The riots broke out after a 17-year-old minor who was behind the wheel of a car for which he did not have a license in the city of Nanterre was killed on June 27 by a police officer while trying to escape a checkpoint.

According to the accounting of the Ministry of the Interior, as of July 5, more than 2,500 buildings were burned or damaged, hundreds of shops were looted and vandalized and more than 12,000 cars were also burned. The forces of order arrested 4,000 people, a third of whom were minors.

