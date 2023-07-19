Three years ago the world experienced one of the most traumatic experiences in the history of humanity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by a microscopic virus that had a devastating impact on public health, the economy and the lives of many people. people, exceeding 750 million affected and more than 7 million confirmed deaths. The fight against this virus and the search for effective solutions highlighted the crucial importance of science and research. Science had never been so valued, nor had scientists had so much recognition and visibility. A significance that has been diluted with the return to normality and that given the current call for general elections, it is at stake that it be relaunched by all political parties. We must not miss this opportunity to continue strengthening support for scientific research and ensure a better future for all.

Since the start of the pandemic, scientists from around the world have joined in a frantic race to understand the virus, how it spreads, and develop control strategies. The advances were impressive thanks to collaboration and innovation financed by the public and private sectors. Multi-professional teams of doctors, biochemists, biologists, mathematicians, physicists, economists, psychologists, etc. participated in this, which clearly reflects that some current challenges require a multidisciplinary science that fully understands the complexity of our society. Science made it possible to quickly identify the responsible virus, SARS-CoV-2, and sequence its genome in record time. This has led to the development of accurate diagnostic tests, contact tracing, and an understanding of measures to reduce the spread.

Science was also instrumental in creating effective vaccines in a short time, providing hope at the worst moment of the pandemic. Thanks to these scientific efforts, hundreds of millions of people around the world have been vaccinated and protected, and effective treatments have been developed for severe cases.

Countries with a strong scientific base and an established research infrastructure were able to respond more effectively. In this way, the Covid-19 infection crisis made it clear that investment in scientific research and support for scientists are essential to face global health challenges. Science gives us knowledge, tools and hope in difficult times. Without it, our response to the pandemic would have been much more limited and ineffective. Now that the incidence rates are very low, and that we have abandoned the masks, we should not forget the lessons learned during these years.

In August 2022, the Congress of Deputies approved the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation in Spain, with the aim of strengthening the country’s R+D+i system, improving its efficiency and coordination, and promoting the generation and transfer to benefit the economy and society in general.

This law aims to address fundamental problems such as the lack of funding, the attraction of talent, bureaucracy and administrative rigidity, infrastructures and, finally, the promotion among the population of a research culture. The changes seek to improve the working conditions and professional development of researchers, increase the transfer of knowledge between the public and private sectors, and improve governance and coordination of the system. How much of this is achieved will depend on the effective development of the Law and the sustained maintenance of the commitment in the coming years.

In the next few days, the Spanish will elect their representatives in these already imminent general elections. The resulting Parliament will be responsible for implementing these laws, setting priorities and allocating adequate financial resources. In the coming years, Spain and the world will have to face various challenges of enormous magnitude, such as sociodemographic, environmental, energy, climate, health and information management.

Scientific advances provide us with knowledge, tools and hope in difficult times, and it is crucial to support the scientific community so that it can continue to contribute to the well-being of our society. This means investing in infrastructure, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and promoting a culture that values ​​and supports your work. In addition, it is essential to listen to the voice of scientists and take into account their recommendations in science-related political decision-making.

In summary, we urge the deputies and political groups of the next legislature to comply with the commitments established in the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, to improve it in all that is necessary, to implement a solid scientific strategy, to allocate adequate resources and support Spanish science in its work. Our citizens and our society deserve this commitment to science. It is time to show strong political support for scientific research and to ensure a brighter future for our country.

signed article by Alicia Alonso, Mª Luisa Castaño, Javier García Alegría, Julián Garde López-Brea, Rafael Garesse, Jesús Pérez Gil, Mª José Sanz, Luis Serrano, José Manuel Torralba and Perla Wahnon.

They write on behalf of the Confederation of Spanish Scientific Societies (COSCE), the Federation of Spanish Medical-Scientific Associations (FACME), the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) and the Alliance of Centers of Excellence Severo Ochoa and María de Maeztu (SOMMa).

