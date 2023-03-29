The Mexican government raised to 40 the number of migrants killed by a fire at a station of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárezon the border with the United States, and placed the number of injured at 28.

A video of the emergency has caused outrage, as it is observed how the migrants who died after the fire in the cells were locked up.

In the audiovisual, of just 32 seconds, the migrants can be seen, who were inside the cell demonstrating. At the end of one of them you begin to see the fire.

In the image you can see two people, a security guard and another man in an IMN uniform, who leave the place. After that, the shot is darkened by smoke from the fire in the cells.

Who started the fire?

The INM collaborates with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) with “testimonies and evidence to clarify the truth of what happened” on Monday night in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The FGR indicated in a statement that the identified migrants “are of the following nationalities: 1 Colombian, 1 Ecuadorian, 12 Salvadorans, 28 Guatemalans, 13 Hondurans and 12 Venezuelans,” although without specifying deaths or injuries.

Immigration station in Ciudad Juárez guarded by members of the National Guard.

The Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed a migrant protest for the fire.

“This had to do with a protest that they started, from, we suppose, that they found out that they were going to be deported, mobilized, and as a protest, they put mats at the door of the shelter and set them on fire,” he declared.

The president “informed that the accident occurred because of a protest and that the director of the INM (Francisco Garduño) and the FGR (Attorney General of the Republic) are already investigating to determine the responsibilities,” according to Ramírez Cuevas.

Before the incident, INM agents had carried out an operation to remove migrants begging from the streets.

The presence of migrants in the area has intensified this year since the United States announced new measureswhich include the immediate deportation of migrants from Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba who arrive by land under Title 42.

Bodies of migrants who died during a fire at the facilities of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

The Mexican government has also faced criticism from human rights organizations for accepting US policies and deploying more than 20,000 elements of the Armed Forces at the borders for immigration tasks.

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for migrants in Mexico, as some 900 died trying to cross without documents from the country to the United States.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.

El Universal / Mexico (GDA) and EFE

