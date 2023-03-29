Universal Pictures has added some new images to the film’s official Italian website. If you want to see the complete gallery, you can find it through this link.

These images give us a look at different moments in the film, including the first moments with Mario and Luigi still working on his plumbing jobs, and later sections where Bowser is causing all sorts of trouble for the inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom.

As always, depending on how much you care about spoilers, you may want to skip these images. If you don’t mind taking a look at what the movie has to offer, visit the gallery link above and enjoy!

The new movie of Super Mario Bros. is generating a lot of expectation among fans of the famous Italian plumber. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is being produced by Illumination Entertainment in association with Nintendo. Although few details have been revealed about the plot, it is known that the film will have a kind of cameo from the person who does the original voices of Mario and Luigi, Charles Martinet. In addition, the cast of actors that will include big names like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

With the previous success of video game film adaptations such as detective pikachufans hope that the new film of Super Mario Bros. lives up to its fame and is an exciting experience for fans and casual viewers alike.

Via: GoNintendo